SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,637,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.



