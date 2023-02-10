SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.