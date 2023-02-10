South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.46

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.46 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.29). South32 shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.22), with a volume of 475,225 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S32 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 450 ($5.41) to GBX 460 ($5.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.32) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.09.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.