S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.35-$12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $363.76. The company had a trading volume of 283,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,959. The firm has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at S&P Global

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,921,000 after purchasing an additional 577,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370,263 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

