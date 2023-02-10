S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $401.00 at Robert W. Baird

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $393.00 to $401.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $363.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in S&P Global by 40.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.