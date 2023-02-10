S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $403.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $403.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $363.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.93. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

