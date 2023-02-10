SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.52 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $1,155,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,523. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

