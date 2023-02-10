SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.52 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.