SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 million-$124.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.46 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.58. 202,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

