SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,523. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

