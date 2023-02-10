SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.
Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.