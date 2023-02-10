Square Token (SQUA) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $17.34 or 0.00079644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and $259,137.19 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.32934146 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $222,390.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

