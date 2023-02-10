SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.332-1.372 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

