SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.67-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.46 billion-$5.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.47 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 1,504,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

