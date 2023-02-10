St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,847. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 197.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 22.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.