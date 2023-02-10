STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.