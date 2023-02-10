Status Market Cap Reaches $109.27 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Status has a total market capitalization of $109.27 million and $4.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00046486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00220186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0277267 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,833,209.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

