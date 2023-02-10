Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $110.04 million and $3.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00046835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00220335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002958 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,105,360 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,105,360.1562786 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0277267 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,833,209.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

