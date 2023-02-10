StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder James Lim Sells 1,740 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,895,339 shares in the company, valued at $213,893,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, James Lim sold 446 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $13,852.76.

On Thursday, February 2nd, James Lim sold 4,492 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of STEP opened at $29.79 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.