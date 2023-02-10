STERIS (NYSE:STE) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.50.

STERIS stock opened at $192.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average of $190.10. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

