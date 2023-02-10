Stifel Nicolaus Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $24.00 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.