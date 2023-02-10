Stifel Nicolaus Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

