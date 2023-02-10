Stifel Nicolaus Raises Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $70.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 155.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

