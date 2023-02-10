STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of STMicroelectronics worth $73,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

