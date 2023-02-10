Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 10th (ABBV, APO, BCO, BDRBF, BNE, CCJ, CCO, ESI, FAF, FIVE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 10th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $153.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $84.00.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$9.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. They currently have C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. They currently have $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $254.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$37.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $132.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. They currently have $255.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to an accumulate rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

