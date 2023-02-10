StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.