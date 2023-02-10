StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of DFFN stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.