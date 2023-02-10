StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

