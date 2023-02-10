StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at $37,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

