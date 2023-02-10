StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.