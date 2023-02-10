StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KFS opened at $9.72 on Monday. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

