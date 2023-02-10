StockNews.com Lowers PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
PepsiCo Price Performance
NYSE PEP opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.
About PepsiCo
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.