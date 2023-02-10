StockNews.com Lowers PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NYSE PEP opened at $172.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

