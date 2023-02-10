StockNews.com Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

