StockNews.com Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

SM stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.