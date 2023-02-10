StockNews.com Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Buy

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.