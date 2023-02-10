StoneX Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.07. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million.

SNEX opened at $99.14 on Friday. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765 over the last three months. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

