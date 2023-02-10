Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $159.21 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Storj has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $159.21 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

