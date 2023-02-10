Streakk Price Hits $220.23 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $220.23 or 0.01008637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $153,438.33 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00435607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.97 or 0.28855432 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00442205 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 229.53075368 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $290,323.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars.

