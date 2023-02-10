Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.9% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $263.86. 211,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

