Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Increased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.73. The company had a trading volume of 160,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

