Suku (SUKU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $963,191.56

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $963,191.56 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.