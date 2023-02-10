Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,943.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $195,180. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

