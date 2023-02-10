Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,745 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after acquiring an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. 26,048,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,759,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

