Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.541 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after acquiring an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 149,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.