Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.541 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SLF opened at $50.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
