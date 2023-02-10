Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.
SLF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. 359,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,737. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $56.90.
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
