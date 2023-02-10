Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 91,248.00 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$71.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,004.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.86.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

