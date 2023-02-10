Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.50.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$67.52. 689,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,634. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$71.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$720,569.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

