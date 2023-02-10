Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.05. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 457,319 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunworks

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.