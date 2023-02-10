SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

