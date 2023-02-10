sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Tops $55.43 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $55.43 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.
About sUSD
sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 55,635,776 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
sUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
