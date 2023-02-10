Susquehanna Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $100.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

onsemi stock opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in onsemi by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

