Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Up 252.2% in January

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 252.2% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 738,031 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 754,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 447,244 shares during the period.

Shares of SDACW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,950. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

