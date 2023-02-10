Suzette M. Long Sells 8,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.67. 2,793,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

