SVB Leerink Weighs in on Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

